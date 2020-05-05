Search
vim vigour pr
May 5, 2020
Sink or swim: Can heritage print publishers keep afloat?
SOUNDING BOARD: We ask experts whether the era of the glossy mag is over, and what this means for marketing, media and the fate of luxury brands.
Feb 14, 2020
PR in a global crisis: Do’s and don’t’s for the beaten-down travel industry
The hospitality and tourism industries are some of the worst affected in the crisis – so how should they strategise their communications in this difficult time?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins