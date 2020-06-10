vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk on volume-based creative and the future of advertising
Jun 10, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Gary Vaynerchuk on volume-based creative and the future of advertising

"People are very confused about how I feel about holding companies. They think I hate them. I'm actually very empathetic."

Gary Vaynerchuk calls TVCs
Jul 12, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Gary Vaynerchuk calls TVCs "horseshit" at RISE

In an expletive-laden delivery at RISE 2017 in Hong Kong, media entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk said success all comes down to "trading attention".

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia