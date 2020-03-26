Search
Mar 26, 2020
Should Google delay plans to kill off third-party cookies?
Key ad tech players are set to discuss whether Google should postpone its planned two-year elimination of third-party cookies because of the widespread disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jan 16, 2020
Google's two-year cookie deadline: are advertisers ready to change?
Marketers know the days of using trackers for third-party data are coming to an end, but only a minority report confidence in using their own first-party data. And what technologies will replace cookies in browsers such as Chrome?
