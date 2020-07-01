Search
telaria
Jul 1, 2020
Rubicon Project and Telaria re-emerge as Magnite
Company says maintaining its independence means it can offer publishers "unconflicted guidance"—unlike adtech firms that now sit within media conglomerates.
Dec 20, 2019
Rubicon Project and Telaria merger to create 'world’s largest independent SSP'
The combined company will aim to create a "powerful, strategic alternative to the walled gardens".
Nov 20, 2018
Astro signs programmatic video deal with Telaria
Ad tech player brings programmatic live TV inventory to Malaysia.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins