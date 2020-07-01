telaria

Rubicon Project and Telaria re-emerge as Magnite
Jul 1, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Rubicon Project and Telaria re-emerge as Magnite

Company says maintaining its independence means it can offer publishers "unconflicted guidance"—unlike adtech firms that now sit within media conglomerates.

Rubicon Project and Telaria merger to create 'world’s largest independent SSP'
Dec 20, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Rubicon Project and Telaria merger to create 'world’s largest independent SSP'

The combined company will aim to create a "powerful, strategic alternative to the walled gardens".

Astro signs programmatic video deal with Telaria
Nov 20, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Astro signs programmatic video deal with Telaria

Ad tech player brings programmatic live TV inventory to Malaysia.

