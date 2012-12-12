tech trends

AI, IoT and quantum computing: CES 2021 tech trends
2 days ago
Ravi Ganesh

Ravi Ganesh summarises some of the top technology trends that emerged from CES that stand to reshape everything from travel to health to entertainment and beyond.

2013 tech trends: Invisible apps, smarter phone ecosystems, facial recognition
Dec 12, 2012
Emily Tan

GLOBAL – Branding and design technology agency Frog compiled a list of tech trends sourced from its employees around the world that it believes will impact the way we do business in 2013. Here, Campaign Asia-Pacific highlights the trends that will most impact marketing.

