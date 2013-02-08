Search
1 day ago
YouTube expands Spring partnership as social commerce takes off
The new offering allows creators to integrate digital products on YouTube content.
Feb 8, 2013
CCTV public service ads for Spring Festival Gala reflect urbanisation issues
BEIJING - 'Home is where your heart belongs', CCTV's slogan for its public service ad campaign this Chinese New Year, reflects socio-economic issues caused by urbanisation, including rural labour, 'left-behind children', and 'empty nesters' in the country.
Jun 15, 2012
Zara Curtis to head Fremantle's content creation division
SYDNEY - Zara Curtis has been appointed general manager of Spring, entertainment group Fremantle Australia's content creation division.
