YouTube expands Spring partnership as social commerce takes off
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

The new offering allows creators to integrate digital products on YouTube content.

CCTV public service ads for Spring Festival Gala reflect urbanisation issues
Feb 8, 2013
Staff Reporters

CCTV public service ads for Spring Festival Gala reflect urbanisation issues

BEIJING - 'Home is where your heart belongs', CCTV's slogan for its public service ad campaign this Chinese New Year, reflects socio-economic issues caused by urbanisation, including rural labour, 'left-behind children', and 'empty nesters' in the country.

Zara Curtis to head Fremantle's content creation division
Jun 15, 2012
Staff Reporters

Zara Curtis to head Fremantle's content creation division

SYDNEY - Zara Curtis has been appointed general manager of Spring, entertainment group Fremantle Australia's content creation division.

