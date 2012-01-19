softex

Kimberly-Clark to buy Softex Indonesia for US$1.3 billion
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Kimberly-Clark to buy Softex Indonesia for US$1.3 billion

The purchase of the maker of diapers and other personal-care products will give the FMCG giant a footprint in a market where it has a "currently limited position".

Y&R and The Campaign Palace Jakarta join forces to win Softex business
Jan 19, 2012
Staff Reporters

Y&R and The Campaign Palace Jakarta join forces to win Softex business

JAKARTA - Y&R and The Campaign Palace Jakarta have been named joint agency of record for consumer hygiene brand Softex Indonesia.

