sexism in sports

‘Women must wear bikini bottoms’; the paradigm shift needed to ‘change the angle’ towards female athletes
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

'Women must wear bikini bottoms'; the paradigm shift needed to 'change the angle' towards female athletes

Sports broadcasting is often justified by the commercial logic of “sex sells,” hiding behind the implicit assumption that the only way to consume sports is through the male gaze. But some brands are challenging this deeply misogynistic narrative, starting long-overdue conversations about the brazen objectification of women in sports.

