Is brand purpose 'responsible' or 'opportunistic'?
Future Brands CEO Santosh Desai takes on BBDO's Josy Paul and the 'Share the Load' campaign in a candid debate held by The Advertising Club in Mumbai.
When can advertisers use stereotypes to their benefit?
Santosh Desai, CEO at Future Brands, wonders whether advertising can work without stereotypes. And where is the line drawn - particularly when it comes to racial stereotypes?
Media industry needs to learn that frivolity negates respect
Santosh Desai, CEO of Future Brands, reflects on the Indian advertising industry.
Din over Rin could herald new wave of 'controversy brands'
Rin, Unilever's mass-market detergent brand, has just unleashed a frontal attack on Tide, and the media is abuzz with talk of a marketing war between Unilever and P&G.
IPL hits a marketing six but still risks being caught out
Last month, the Indian Premier League (IPL), India's cricketing answer to the EPL, was in the news again. This time, for seeming to tacitly instruct all its franchises not to include Pakistani players in public auctions.
