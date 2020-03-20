Search
salmon
Mar 20, 2020
Here's a 'world first' salmon ATM you never knew you needed
For all your emergency salmon needs.
Sep 22, 2015
Scandinavian salmon gets 'hero' treatment in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - It's a little-known fact that most of the raw salmon consumed in sushi-mad Hong Kong does not come from Japan. A first-ever B2C campaign by the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) is working to change the "little-known fact" part.
Sep 30, 2010
NSEC, OpenRice.com celebrate arrival of 10 millionth Norwegian Salmon in China
The Norwegian Seafood Export Council (NSEC) is celebrating the anticipated arrival of the 10 millionth Norwegian Salmon in China in an online partnership with Hong Kong food and restaurant review website OpenRice.com.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins