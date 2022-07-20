Search
robert gilby
Jul 20, 2022
Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.
Jul 3, 2012
Walt Disney Company SEA hires GM for retail, licensing
SINGAPORE - Following the announcement of three senior hires last week, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia has made a further senior appointment.
Jun 27, 2012
Walt Disney Company SEA makes senior appointments
SINGAPORE - The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia (WDC) has made several senior appointments, following the creation of the organisation in November.
