robert gilby

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Jul 20, 2022
Staff Reporters

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Walt Disney Company SEA hires GM for retail, licensing
Jul 3, 2012
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - Following the announcement of three senior hires last week, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia has made a further senior appointment.

Walt Disney Company SEA makes senior appointments
Jun 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia (WDC) has made several senior appointments, following the creation of the organisation in November.

