Mar 16, 2020
Why we've changed the way you access Campaign Asia-Pacific
Our registered users now get a wider sample of our best work, but will need memberships for regular access.
Sep 13, 2012
Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation appoints Lewis PR as AOR
HONG KONG - Digital communications agency Lewis PR has been appointed by the Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation (HKIRC) to manage its public relations campaign.
