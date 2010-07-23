Search
rahul mathew
16 hours ago
McDonald's: The fast food brand looking to play the long game in India
We caught up with Arvind RP, chief marketing officer, McDonald’s India (W&S), to learn about how EatQual has helped the brand in India, the perception about its burgers decreasing in size and increasing in price, and more...
Jul 23, 2010
Parachute Advanced hair oil sets out to revitalise an old brand in India
Coconut hair oil brand Parachute Advanced is aiming to revitalise its image among young Indian women who grew up with the brand.
