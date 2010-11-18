Search
'When brands try being progressive, they will always risk facing a backlash from some quarters'
After calls from a Minister in India's state of Madhya Pradesh to take prior permission before shooting scenes that could potentially harm religious sentiments, Campaign checks in with adland if it's viable.
Nov 18, 2010
Bharat Petroleum Corporation appoints Scarecrow to its retail business in India
MUMBAI – Independent creative agency Scarecrow Communications has won the launch duties for Bharat Petroleum Corporation's (BPCL) new retail initiative, India’s largest petroleum company.
Feb 5, 2010
Creative duo Bhatt and Bhat launch Scarecrow Communications
NEW DELHI - India's creative gurus Manish Bhatt and Raghu Bhat have re-entered the ad industry with the grand opening of Scarecrow Communications.
