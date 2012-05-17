prabhvir sahmey

Opinion: Smart TVs, streaming and advertising - how the web has transformed TV
1 day ago
Prabhvir Sahmey

Opinion: Smart TVs, streaming and advertising - how the web has transformed TV

Advertisers taking advantage of the benefits CTV offers are likely to be rewarded by their audiences, explains Prabhvir Sahmey, senior director, Samsung Ads India.

Mindshare Singapore to launch mobile marketing team
May 17, 2012
Racheal Lee

Mindshare Singapore to launch mobile marketing team

SINGAPORE - Mindshare Singapore will be launching a mobile marketing team in July, in response to the growing mobile spend among the agency’s clients.

Mindshare Singapore appoints senior search associate
May 8, 2012
Staff Reporters

Mindshare Singapore appoints senior search associate

SINGAPORE - Mindshare Singapore has expanded its search team to six with the appointment of Sandeep Nair as senior search associate.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 4, 2023

3 Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 4, 2023

Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and company are flooding social media

4 Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and company are flooding social media

Google turns 25: Can it still dominate the next decade?

5 Google turns 25: Can it still dominate the next decade?

HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as global media agency

6 HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as global media agency

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

7 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Moutai meets Luckin: A sip of surprise and a formula for viral success?

8 Moutai meets Luckin: A sip of surprise and a formula for viral success?

Hiroshi Igarashi wants to reshape Dentsu on global stage: ‘We will move very fast from here’

9 Hiroshi Igarashi wants to reshape Dentsu on global stage: ‘We will move very fast from here’

Netflix and Enthusiast Gaming bring One Piece to Fortnite

10 Netflix and Enthusiast Gaming bring One Piece to Fortnite