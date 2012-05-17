Search
prabhvir sahmey
1 day ago
Opinion: Smart TVs, streaming and advertising - how the web has transformed TV
Advertisers taking advantage of the benefits CTV offers are likely to be rewarded by their audiences, explains Prabhvir Sahmey, senior director, Samsung Ads India.
May 17, 2012
Mindshare Singapore to launch mobile marketing team
SINGAPORE - Mindshare Singapore will be launching a mobile marketing team in July, in response to the growing mobile spend among the agency’s clients.
May 8, 2012
Mindshare Singapore appoints senior search associate
SINGAPORE - Mindshare Singapore has expanded its search team to six with the appointment of Sandeep Nair as senior search associate.
