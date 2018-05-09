piyush

Life has to change: Piyush Pandey
2 days ago
Raahil Chopra

Life has to change: Piyush Pandey

As Ogilvy India sees a new leadership in place, we catch up with Devika Seth Bulchandani and Piyush Pandey

The Pandey brothers go to bat with Campaign, young adlanders
May 9, 2018
Campaign India Team

The Pandey brothers go to bat with Campaign, young adlanders

In probably their longest engagement on social media till date, the Pandey brothers answer the questions young adland always wanted to ask them in an exclusive Facebook Live event from Mumbai.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

1 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

2 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

4 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

5 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

6 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

7 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

8 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

9 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong