per pedersen
20 hours ago
& The Network launches as global indie agency collective
The group, assembled by former Grey global creative chairman Per Pedersen, aims to bust the silos of legacy holding groups with a new agency-owned model.
Jul 13, 2015
Per Pedersen on 'solve-vertising' and the need for micro creative councils
HONG KONG - Fresh from Cannes, Grey's deputy worldwide chief creative officer Per Pedersen told Campaign Asia-Pacific in this exclusive video why 'solve-vertising' is not just another annoying buzzword, and how he intends to raise Grey's level of creativity in Asia.
