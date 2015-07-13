per pedersen

& The Network launches as global indie agency collective
20 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The group, assembled by former Grey global creative chairman Per Pedersen, aims to bust the silos of legacy holding groups with a new agency-owned model.

Per Pedersen on 'solve-vertising' and the need for micro creative councils
Jul 13, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - Fresh from Cannes, Grey's deputy worldwide chief creative officer Per Pedersen told Campaign Asia-Pacific in this exclusive video why 'solve-vertising' is not just another annoying buzzword, and how he intends to raise Grey's level of creativity in Asia.

