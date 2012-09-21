Search
peace
1 day ago
The most beautiful pizzas you will ever see
INSPIRATION STATION: How a pizzeria in Vietnam teamed up with boutique agency Ki Saigon to create beautifully inspiring (and edible) tributes to world peace.
Sep 21, 2012
Pro bono social-gaming campaign calls for 'one-day ceasefire' on Peace Day
BEIJING - The online gaming community is being asked to put down their weapons by advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather and 3D games developer Cmune in the “One day ceasefire” social gaming campaign to raise awareness for Peace Day.
