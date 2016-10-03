online shopping

China’s online shopping thrives thanks to 'Buy Now, Pay Later'
2 days ago
Chenyue Fu

China's online shopping thrives thanks to 'Buy Now, Pay Later'

Today’s installment plans provide Chinese shoppers and retailers with a new way to pay that offers them immediate gratification.

South Koreans are biggest online spenders for FMCG
Oct 3, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

South Koreans are biggest online spenders for FMCG

Four of the top 10 markets are in Asia, according to Kantar Worldpanel, which also revealed some interesting buyer behaviour.

Brand implications from Asia’s payments landscape
Jul 13, 2015
Sagar Tamang

Brand implications from Asia's payments landscape

Ecommerce payment methods and services are necessary features in businesses as online purchase intention has doubled in the past three years. Further growth hinges on educating the market and building solid brand awareness and trust.

The 11.11 Debrief: Obliterating sales records
Nov 27, 2014
Mudit Jaju

The 11.11 Debrief: Obliterating sales records

Single's Day underscores that e-commerce is a global tour de force. Brands need to plan for these events as part of their strategy in both emerging and established markets, according to MEC analysts.

The 11.11 Debrief: Beauty of the 'last mile'
Nov 27, 2014
Eve Lo

The 11.11 Debrief: Beauty of the 'last mile'

2014’s 'Double 11' is done and dusted. Tmall's total turnover of RMB 57.1 billion significantly surpassed last year’s RMB 35 billion. While everyone has focused on this outstanding figure, Isobar’s Eve Lo looked beyond this to what brands and retailers can learn from this frenetic event.

Connected shoppers: Research underscores behaviour gap between China, rest of world
Oct 9, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

Connected shoppers: Research underscores behaviour gap between China, rest of world

ASIA-PACIFIC - It's well documented that people in Asia, and China in particular, are more attached to the internet and more enamoured with online shopping than their counterparts elsewhere. But fresh research from Geometry Global pins some eye-popping numbers on just how vast those differences are.

