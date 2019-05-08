oats

Oats, floats and jokes: what can start-ups learn from Oatly?
1 day ago
Ross Clugston

Oats, floats and jokes: what can start-ups learn from Oatly?

Oatly is using brand personality to cut through a half-century of sameness.

Plant-based milks aren't a thing in Hong Kong, so Oatly made up a Chinese character for them
May 8, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Plant-based milks aren't a thing in Hong Kong, so Oatly made up a Chinese character for them

The invented pictogram is not a brand name; the Swedish company intends it as a conceptual signifier for plant-based milks. And it already shows signs of catching on.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

3 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

4 Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

5 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

6 After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

7 Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

8 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

10 Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons