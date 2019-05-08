Search
oats
1 day ago
Oats, floats and jokes: what can start-ups learn from Oatly?
Oatly is using brand personality to cut through a half-century of sameness.
May 8, 2019
Plant-based milks aren't a thing in Hong Kong, so Oatly made up a Chinese character for them
The invented pictogram is not a brand name; the Swedish company intends it as a conceptual signifier for plant-based milks. And it already shows signs of catching on.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins