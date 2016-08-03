Search
new normal
2 days ago
The 10 Covid phrases and words that need binning in 2021
As we adapted to life working under coronavirus conditions, 2020 ushered in a maddening lexicon that, hopefully, can be ditched next year, VCCP Partnership's chief executive writes.
Aug 3, 2016
China drags down GroupM ad growth forecasts
APAC year-over-year growth will reach 5.3 percent in 2016 and 5.9 percent in 2017, according to the report.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins