Search
natural gas
2 days ago
France bans fossil fuel ads
The move follows similar bans in other European jurisdictions. Some industry experts compare fossil fuel advertising to cigarette ads, as voices in the UK contemplate similar action.
Sep 16, 2015
WE Digital to launch Towngas' new water product in China
JIANGSU / HONG KONG - WE Digital (威动营销) has earned the overall digital marketing responsibilities for Towngas Group for its sub-brand Towngas Lifestyle (港华生活家) and its new water product AquaJoy (衍悦).
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins