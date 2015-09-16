natural gas

France bans fossil fuel ads
2 days ago
Shauna Lewis

France bans fossil fuel ads

The move follows similar bans in other European jurisdictions. Some industry experts compare fossil fuel advertising to cigarette ads, as voices in the UK contemplate similar action.

WE Digital to launch Towngas' new water product in China
Sep 16, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

WE Digital to launch Towngas' new water product in China

JIANGSU / HONG KONG - WE Digital (威动营销) has earned the overall digital marketing responsibilities for Towngas Group for its sub-brand Towngas Lifestyle (港华生活家) and its new water product AquaJoy (衍悦).

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

1 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

2 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

3 GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

4 Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

5 Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

6 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

7 Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

8 Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

Five areas to improve client-agency relationships

9 Five areas to improve client-agency relationships

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

10 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?