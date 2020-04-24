Search
natural beauty
Apr 24, 2020
Are China-facing fashion and beauty campaigns ready for a makeover?
Long-dominated by porcelain skin and a slim physique, the definition of beauty is slowly changing, thanks in part to a number of influential Chinese consumers—and brands are paying attention.
Oct 11, 2010
Lowe China appointed to Natural Beauty business
SHANGHAI – Skincare, beauty and aromatherapy products manufacturer Natural Beauty Biotechnology has appointed Lowe China as its creative agency, effective December 2010.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins