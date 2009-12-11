michael heseltine

'From its launch in 1968, Campaign has been the jewel in Haymarket's crown'
The Information
1 day ago
Michael Heseltine

'From its launch in 1968, Campaign has been the jewel in Haymarket's crown'

Michael Heseltine, the founder of Campaign's publisher, Haymarket, pays tribute to the magazine as it produces its last quarterly print issue.

Michael Heseltine to end fifty years at the helm of Haymarket
Dec 11, 2009

Michael Heseltine to end fifty years at the helm of Haymarket

LONDON - Michael Heseltine (pictured), the founder and executive chairman of the UK's largest independently owned publishing company, Haymarket Media Group, is to hand over the reins to his son Rupert in January next year.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

1 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

2 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

3 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

4 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

5 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

6 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

7 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Singapore unveils the extraordinary in the ordinary with 'Made in Singapore' campaign

8 Singapore unveils the extraordinary in the ordinary with 'Made in Singapore' campaign

Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's 'economic long Covid', creativity, AI and more

9 Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's 'economic long Covid', creativity, AI and more

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

10 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises