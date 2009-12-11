Search
1 day ago
'From its launch in 1968, Campaign has been the jewel in Haymarket's crown'
Michael Heseltine, the founder of Campaign's publisher, Haymarket, pays tribute to the magazine as it produces its last quarterly print issue.
Dec 11, 2009
Michael Heseltine to end fifty years at the helm of Haymarket
LONDON - Michael Heseltine (pictured), the founder and executive chairman of the UK's largest independently owned publishing company, Haymarket Media Group, is to hand over the reins to his son Rupert in January next year.
