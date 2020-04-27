medialand
Hakuhodo takes control of Taiwanese agency group Growww Media
Addition of five agency brands including United Communications Group and Interplan adds 711 new employees and substantial marketing and activation capabilities.
HeySong | Taro Team Online Campaign | Taiwan
Taiwanese beverage company HeySong Corporation banks on a sumo wrestler-turned-supermodel to gain traction for its Camellia tea in a new online campaign.
HeySong | Taro Team Online Campaign | Taiwan
Taiwanese beverage company HeySong Corporation banks on a sumo wrestler-turned-supermodel to gain traction for its Camellia tea in a new online campaign.
HeySong | Taro Team Online Campaign | Taiwan
Taiwanese beverage company HeySong Corporation banks on a sumo wrestler-turned-supermodel to gain traction for its Camellia tea in a new online campaign.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins