Oppo seeks premium status in Europe
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Even as the covid-19 pandemic has made the brand rapidly rethink its live audience-focused plans, it is focusing on building out tie-ups with mobile operators as it seeks to expand, according to overseas CMO Gregor Almassy.

Premium FMCG brands go mass market in China
Aug 16, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Premium FMCG brands go mass market in China

CHINA - Aiming to cash in on the burgeoning demand for consumer goods in China, some premium FMCG brands have taken a somewhat "masstige" approach.

