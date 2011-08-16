Search
Oppo seeks premium status in Europe
Even as the covid-19 pandemic has made the brand rapidly rethink its live audience-focused plans, it is focusing on building out tie-ups with mobile operators as it seeks to expand, according to overseas CMO Gregor Almassy.
Aug 16, 2011
Premium FMCG brands go mass market in China
CHINA - Aiming to cash in on the burgeoning demand for consumer goods in China, some premium FMCG brands have taken a somewhat "masstige" approach.
