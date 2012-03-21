marianne admardatine

Women to Watch 2021: Marianne Admardatine, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Marianne Admardatine, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Recording incredible growth during a pandemic is no easy feat, but Admardatine managed to do just that while operating a new market from scratch.

Ogilvy PR announces three promotions in Indonesia
Mar 21, 2012
Racheal Lee

Ogilvy PR announces three promotions in Indonesia

JAKARTA—Ogilvy Public Relations and Pulse Communications Indonesia have announced the promotion of Eugene Laksono, Ahmad Zaki and Vishnu Mahmud within the organisation.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster