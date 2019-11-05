Register
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Account
Account
Sign in
Advertise
Become a member
Region:
AP
JP
CN
IN
Search
Campaign Asia
view results in:
Articles
The Work
A-List
Main Navigation
News
Analysis
The Work
Top 1000 Brands
Power List
Agency Report Cards
Events
Directories
Agency Portfolio
Venue Discovery
"Show"
More
Search
view results in:
Articles
The Work
A-List
Region
Asia-Pacific
Japan
中国
India
"Show"
Account
Sign in
Register
"Show"
Follow us
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
"Show"
Advertise
Become a Member
manyavar
Nov 5, 2019
Campaign India Team
Virat Kohli turns 31: 31 ads featuring the Indian captain
Watch the work here
Follow us
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for
Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
1
Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch
2
Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound
3
Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph
4
Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store
5
DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard
6
ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India
7
Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador
8
Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s
9
Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads
10
Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia
Become a
Member
>
Login
My Account
>
Sign up to our
Bulletins
>
分享到微信朋友圈
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site
in 10 second(s)
Skip