Jun 29, 2020
Lions Live 2020: 'Companies act surprised by racism as if they've never seen it'
David Droga, Jean Lin, Lorraine Twohill, Mark Read and Steve Stoute discuss how will these crises affect the advertising and marketing industry
Jun 25, 2020
UN Women director: 'Being on the sidelines is almost as bad as perpetuating stereotypes'
UN Women executive director and chair of UNstereotype Alliance issues rallying call to the industry to use its collective power to ensure Black Lives Matter movement triggers fundamental change.
