lingerie
Are China-facing fashion and beauty campaigns ready for a makeover?
Long-dominated by porcelain skin and a slim physique, the definition of beauty is slowly changing, thanks in part to a number of influential Chinese consumers—and brands are paying attention.
Wacoal unveils underwear brand for Chinese mid-range market
BEIJING - Wacoal Holdings Corp has launched a new women's underwear brand, La Rosabelle, exclusively for the Chinese mid-market segment.
Chinese lingerie brand uses Princess Di lookalike in ads
SHENZHEN - A Chinese lingerie brand chose the anniversary of Princess Diana's death to launch a new range of underwear, which is being promoted on billboards featuring a lookalike wearing a tiara.
Chinese lingerie brand uses Princess Di lookalike in ads
SHENZHEN - A Chinese lingerie brand chose the anniversary of Princess Diana's death to launch a new range of underwear, which is being promoted on billboards featuring a lookalike wearing a tiara.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins