Are China-facing fashion and beauty campaigns ready for a makeover?
Apr 24, 2020
Amy Snelling

Long-dominated by porcelain skin and a slim physique, the definition of beauty is slowly changing, thanks in part to a number of influential Chinese consumers—and brands are paying attention.

Wacoal unveils underwear brand for Chinese mid-range market
Jul 5, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - Wacoal Holdings Corp has launched a new women's underwear brand, La Rosabelle, exclusively for the Chinese mid-market segment.

Chinese lingerie brand uses Princess Di lookalike in ads
Sep 2, 2010
Staff Reporters

SHENZHEN - A Chinese lingerie brand chose the anniversary of Princess Diana's death to launch a new range of underwear, which is being promoted on billboards featuring a lookalike wearing a tiara.

