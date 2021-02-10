life as an lgbtqia in asia

A Vietnam perspective: Culture and working life as an LGBTQIA+ person in the industry
Feb 10, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

In the fourth iteration of our LGBTQIA+ interview series, we turn our attention to Vietnam, a market that has made some policy progress in recent years, but with discrimination and stigma still common, many continue to hide their identities.

A Malaysia perspective: Culture and working life as an LGBTQIA+ person in the industry
Dec 15, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

In the third iteration of our LGBTQIA+ interview series, we turn our attention to Malaysia, where one individual—despite living under repressive laws—has found acceptance and is optimistic about the future of the country's community.

A Japan perspective: Culture and working life as a LGBTQIA+ person in the industry
Sep 17, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

In the second iteration of our LGBTQIA+ interview series, a Japan-based executive discusses his experience coming out to his coworkers, and aspects of religion and culture that disenfranchise the community.

What's it like working in the industry as an LGBTQIA+ person? Two Asia-based executives share their experiences
Jul 28, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Two openly-LGBTQIA+ individuals imagine a future where there is no longer a need to close diversity gaps. But more focus is needed on gender and sexual identity to get there.

