leo digital network highlight

Nov 30, 2020
LEO Digital Network: How do agencies work collaboratively with brands to navigate the new normal?
LEO Digital Network’s consumer-centric, data-enabled and content-targeted strategy is allowing it to thrive amid the economic fallout from Covid. The agency posted nearly 900% year-on-year growth in the first three quarters of 2020. We chat with their CEO, Dalton Zheng.
Dec 13, 2019
LEO Digital Network wins big at AOY 2019
LEO Digital Network’s snaps 2 Golds and 2 Bronzes at Campaign’s Greater China Agency of the Year awards—a testament to the success of its 'integrated digital ecosystem' strategy.
