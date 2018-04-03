Search
kathryn carter
1 day ago
Snap's plans to take on Asia amid growing competition
One of the early pioneers of the short-video format, 9-year-old Snapchat is now eyeing Asia-Pacific for user and advertiser growth. But has it left it too late to invest in the region?
Apr 3, 2018
Social media has become stressful for brands: Snapchat
Snapchat's regional general manager shared a perspective shift that can reframe the mindset of a marketer looking to build engagement with social media.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins