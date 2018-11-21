Search
journalists
2 days ago
BBC journalist leaves Beijing following 'threats' over Uyghur coverage
John Sudworth has relocated to Taiwan following 'months of personal attacks' over the BBC's reporting, including of alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.
Nov 21, 2018
Google launches 'new ideas' fund for APAC news outlets
The company is inviting proposals from journalists and publishers in the region and says it will fund its favourites.
