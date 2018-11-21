journalists

BBC journalist leaves Beijing following 'threats' over Uyghur coverage
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

John Sudworth has relocated to Taiwan following 'months of personal attacks' over the BBC's reporting, including of alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.

Google launches 'new ideas' fund for APAC news outlets
Nov 21, 2018
Olivia Parker

The company is inviting proposals from journalists and publishers in the region and says it will fund its favourites.

