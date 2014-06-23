joni ngai

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Joni Ngai, IPG Mediabrands
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Joni Ngai, IPG Mediabrands

Ngai believes that success should be shared, informing both her approach to work as she identifies areas for greater collaboration between two Mediabrands agencies, and her passion for teaching.

Managing data-driven marketing expectations
Jun 23, 2014
Joni Ngai

Managing data-driven marketing expectations

In Singapore, marketing technologist are on the rise as these professionals look towards a more consumer-centric strategy to improve point of sale and transactions. To alleviate the big headaches associated with digital disruption, marketers need to focus on delivering the business value of big data, not the volume of it.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

4 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

5 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

6 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

7 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

8 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

9 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

10 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report