Search
joni ngai
2 days ago
Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Joni Ngai, IPG Mediabrands
Ngai believes that success should be shared, informing both her approach to work as she identifies areas for greater collaboration between two Mediabrands agencies, and her passion for teaching.
Jun 23, 2014
Managing data-driven marketing expectations
In Singapore, marketing technologist are on the rise as these professionals look towards a more consumer-centric strategy to improve point of sale and transactions. To alleviate the big headaches associated with digital disruption, marketers need to focus on delivering the business value of big data, not the volume of it.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins