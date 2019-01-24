Search
Why agencies should stop talking about creativity
One agency senior director argues anonymously that instead of elevating the role of creativity in agencies, perhaps they should stop talking about it altogether.
Jan 24, 2019
4As Malaysia again condemns 'disturbing' pitch behaviour
The association issued another statement following ongoing reports of brands trying to stake claims over agency pitch ideas.
