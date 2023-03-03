Search
holmes
Mar 3, 2023
Broadcasters in India are not offering the value we believe our property is worth: Ian Holmes, F1
F1’s director for media rights and content creation discusses why the sport doesn’t have a broadcaster in India, the launch of F1 TV, Drive to Survive, and more.
Sep 7, 2010
Holmes & Marchant scoops Unilever design brief for Axe in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Packaging design specialists Holmes & Marchant have picked up a major structure and graphics project for Unilever’s Axe brand. The business was won following a pitch in Singapore.
