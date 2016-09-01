Search
hiphop
1 day ago
Why gen-Z symbols are different in China
In China, consumers gain emotional or physical self-actualisation from brands and for the country's youth, symbols are both a continuum of ideas and history as well as being completely of the now.
Sep 1, 2016
How hip-hop transformed the hairdos of young Cambodian women
A few lines of verse have led to an unprecedented fad for short hair. But what's really going on runs far deeper than a new coiffure, write Flamingo's Galathee Salze-Lozac’h.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins