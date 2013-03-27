harish bijoor

When your product makes health claims, but your brand ambassador suffers a heart attack
1 day ago
Mukta Lad

In India, Sourav Ganguly’s heart attack has become an issue for Fortune Rice Bran Oil. Brand strategists explain Fortune’s possible roadmap and how brands can learn from this unforeseen backlash.

Gap versus Green the Gap: A trademark fight worth fighting?
Mar 27, 2013
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE - For American retailer Gap, suing little-known Indian fair trade eco fashion brand Green the Gap for using the word ‘Gap’ may turn out to be a public-relations blunder.

