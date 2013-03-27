Search
harish bijoor
1 day ago
When your product makes health claims, but your brand ambassador suffers a heart attack
In India, Sourav Ganguly’s heart attack has become an issue for Fortune Rice Bran Oil. Brand strategists explain Fortune’s possible roadmap and how brands can learn from this unforeseen backlash.
Mar 27, 2013
Gap versus Green the Gap: A trademark fight worth fighting?
SINGAPORE - For American retailer Gap, suing little-known Indian fair trade eco fashion brand Green the Gap for using the word ‘Gap’ may turn out to be a public-relations blunder.
