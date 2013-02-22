SINGAPORE – Guinness Singapore has set a Guinness World Record for the “longest bar slide” to mark the launch of its Guinness Draught in a Bottle variant. The event was attended by more than 350 guests at the House of Timbre, who witnessed Guinness fan Jeffrey Ng, handpicked by the brand, slide the new 330ml Guinness Draught in a Bottle 14 metres and 10.4 centimetres down the specially constructed bar slide to achieve the official title.