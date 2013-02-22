guiness

My Campaign: The making of Guinness 'Surfer'
1 day ago
Walter Campbell

My Campaign: The making of Guinness 'Surfer'

Walter Campbell, creative director and writer, on how ignoring a key directive in the brief eventually led to the creation in 1999 of one of the most arresting ads of all time.

Guinness sets Guinness World Record for
Feb 22, 2013
Staff Reporters

Guinness sets Guinness World Record for "longest bar slide"

SINGAPORE – Guinness Singapore has set a Guinness World Record for the “longest bar slide” to mark the launch of its Guinness Draught in a Bottle variant. The event was attended by more than 350 guests at the House of Timbre, who witnessed Guinness fan Jeffrey Ng, handpicked by the brand, slide the new 330ml Guinness Draught in a Bottle 14 metres and 10.4 centimetres down the specially constructed bar slide to achieve the official title.

Diageo appoints top global marketer for Guinness
Feb 7, 2011
Staff Brand Republic

Diageo appoints top global marketer for Guinness

GLOBAL - Oliver Loomes, the marketing and innovation director for Diageo Ireland, has been promoted to the role of global brand director for Guinness.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

2 Updated: All APAC Cannes winners

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

3 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

4 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

6 PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola