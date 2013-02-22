guiness
My Campaign: The making of Guinness 'Surfer'
Walter Campbell, creative director and writer, on how ignoring a key directive in the brief eventually led to the creation in 1999 of one of the most arresting ads of all time.
Guinness sets Guinness World Record for "longest bar slide"
SINGAPORE – Guinness Singapore has set a Guinness World Record for the “longest bar slide” to mark the launch of its Guinness Draught in a Bottle variant. The event was attended by more than 350 guests at the House of Timbre, who witnessed Guinness fan Jeffrey Ng, handpicked by the brand, slide the new 330ml Guinness Draught in a Bottle 14 metres and 10.4 centimetres down the specially constructed bar slide to achieve the official title.
Diageo appoints top global marketer for Guinness
GLOBAL - Oliver Loomes, the marketing and innovation director for Diageo Ireland, has been promoted to the role of global brand director for Guinness.
