May 13, 2020
COVID and the changing face of fitness
SECTOR STUDY: Cramped, sweaty gyms may become less palatable as fitness becomes more closely attuned to daily lifestyle choices for more Indian consumers, says FCB Ulka's national planning director.
Aug 16, 2012
CASE STUDY: How Nike promoted self-confidence for young women in China
CHINA - Nike Women and Wieden+Kennedy China strove to get Chinese women to embrace sports as a means of self empowerment while promoting an online challenge-and-reward platform.
