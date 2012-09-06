empathy

Why empathetic leadership is not just a Covid-era goal for the ad industry
1 day ago
Jeremy Hine

Why empathetic leadership is not just a Covid-era goal for the ad industry

MullenLowe's UK CEO reflects on how the pandemic elevated the need for empathetic leadership. As adlanders return to the office, it's crucial not to disconnect from others' feelings.

OPINION: Being nice is vital for creative industries
Sep 6, 2012
Craig Davis

OPINION: Being nice is vital for creative industries

In an industry dependent on nurturing creativity, leaders need to address the "empathy deficit", writes Craig Davis.

