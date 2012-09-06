Search
1 day ago
Why empathetic leadership is not just a Covid-era goal for the ad industry
MullenLowe's UK CEO reflects on how the pandemic elevated the need for empathetic leadership. As adlanders return to the office, it's crucial not to disconnect from others' feelings.
Sep 6, 2012
OPINION: Being nice is vital for creative industries
In an industry dependent on nurturing creativity, leaders need to address the "empathy deficit", writes Craig Davis.
