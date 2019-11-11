double 11

Lazada encourages shoppers to add community donations to their Singles Day carts
Nov 11, 2019
Ad Nut

Initiative with McCann Worldgroup and Community Chest will continue through all the season's shopping festivals.

By the numbers: A surplus of Singles' Day stats
Nov 8, 2019
Matthew Miller

500 million. 37 billion. 760 million. Alibaba's Singles' Day sure generates a lot of numbers. We've sorted through the deluge to curate this list of the most interesting double-11 stats. If you want to sound smart come Monday, start here.

How Master Kong, Mars Wrigley, Shiseido and others prepared for Singles Day 2019
Nov 8, 2019
Cindy Gu

Marketers from major companies reveal how the Double 11 sales spectacular drives their product optimisation, e-commerce and marketing investments, in some cases throughout the year.

11.11: Experts decipher the major changes for 2019
Nov 6, 2019
Cindy Gu

Live KOL broadcasts, data-driven understanding of consumers, customisation and product upgrades represent the major changes in this year's Double 11 event.

Curing the Double 11 hangover
May 14, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Totem's latest study lays out the challenges facing brands during the blockbuster shopping festival and the fragmented social media platforms in China.

Is New Year's Eve an underappreciated opportunity for reaching China's Gen Z?
Dec 1, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

A report from Tencent QQ Ads sheds light on what Chinese Gen-Z consumers talked about during the Singles Day period.

