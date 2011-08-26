digital campaign

Poonam Pandey's staged death raises ethical questions
20 hours ago
Noel D'souza

Poonam Pandey's staged death raises ethical questions

SOUNDING BOARD: Is there a thin line between creating awareness and moral dilemmas? Pandey's death hoax to raise awareness about cervical cancer prompts us to examine the ethical aspects of this digital campaign, as the focus shifts from the cause, potentially impacting her brand image

Uncle Tobys rolls out inaugural digital campaign through Yahoo Singapore
Aug 26, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

Uncle Tobys rolls out inaugural digital campaign through Yahoo Singapore

SINGAPORE - Snacks and cereals maker Uncle Toby's has rolled out its first-ever digital campaign in Singapore, in a collaboration with Yahoo.

Vedan sports drink launch targets Taiwanese office workers
Jun 17, 2011
Benjamin Li

Vedan sports drink launch targets Taiwanese office workers

TAIPEI - Ogilvy & Mather Advertising Taipei has kicked off a new digital advertising campaign to launch Vedan's sports drink brand 'Do More Exercise', looking to inspire office workers in Taiwan be more active.

Calvin Klein to launch largest digital campaign to date
Feb 24, 2011
Benjamin Li

Calvin Klein to launch largest digital campaign to date

Calvin Klein is gearing up to launch its CK One Spring 2011 global advertising campaign for its CK One Jeans, CK One Underwear and CK One Swimwear collection in Asia on 1 March, marking the company's largest digital initiative to date.

Singapore Tourism Board’s digital strategy pays off
Feb 11, 2011
Unknown Unknown

Singapore Tourism Board’s digital strategy pays off

SINGAPORE – Latest visitor arrival and spend figures from Singapore Tourism Board (STB) are showing that their digital strategy is paying off.

Clinique launches social media campaign for whitening products
Jan 11, 2011
Benjamin Li

Clinique launches social media campaign for whitening products

Tequila Digital has created a new campaign focusing on engagement and social media for Clinique’s DermaWhite clinical brightening essence.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

1 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

2 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

3 Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

4 WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

5 APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

6 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

7 B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

8 Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

10 Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia