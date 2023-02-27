Search
Feb 27, 2023
The principles of effective data storytelling
In the age of data, a new skill has emerged as crucial for effective decision-making - data storytelling. EssenceMediacom's Aarti Bharadwaj explains how this speciality can help make data relatable, relevant, and human.
Mar 12, 2015
Data storytelling from the NFL: How marketers can make data sell
SALT LAKE CITY - Data with a clear story steers content marketing at the NFL. It also drives business. Brent Dykes, author of Web Analytics Action Hero and key members from the NFL’s business intelligence unit offered practical tips and examples to marketers at the Adobe Summit.
