The principles of effective data storytelling
Feb 27, 2023
Aarti Bharadwaj

In the age of data, a new skill has emerged as crucial for effective decision-making - data storytelling. EssenceMediacom's Aarti Bharadwaj explains how this speciality can help make data relatable, relevant, and human.

Data storytelling from the NFL: How marketers can make data sell
Mar 12, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

SALT LAKE CITY - Data with a clear story steers content marketing at the NFL. It also drives business. Brent Dykes, author of Web Analytics Action Hero and key members from the NFL’s business intelligence unit offered practical tips and examples to marketers at the Adobe Summit.

