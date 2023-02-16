Search
consumer privacy
Feb 16, 2023
Consumer privacy can’t be divisive, because it’s table stakes
No one wins when we polarise consumer privacy.
Nov 15, 2012
Report finds most businesses are not taking privacy seriously and risk alienating customers
GLOBAL – Despite growing privacy concerns among consumers, nearly two-thirds of surveyed employees believe their companies do not consider privacy and the protection of personal information a corporate priority, according to a report by Edelman.
