WarnerMedia restructures several Asia business operations and leadership
3 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Clement Schwebig to lead a new structure that unites WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Warner Bros and consumer products, gaming and location based Entertainment, in this region.

Clement Yip leaves Wunderman to join Proximity in newly created CEO post
Jan 10, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Clement Yip leaves Wunderman to join Proximity in newly created CEO post

SHANGHAI - Former Wunderman managing director Clement Yip (pictured) has secured a new gig as Greater China CEO at Proximity.

