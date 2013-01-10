Search
WarnerMedia restructures several Asia business operations and leadership
Clement Schwebig to lead a new structure that unites WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Warner Bros and consumer products, gaming and location based Entertainment, in this region.
Jan 10, 2013
Clement Yip leaves Wunderman to join Proximity in newly created CEO post
SHANGHAI - Former Wunderman managing director Clement Yip (pictured) has secured a new gig as Greater China CEO at Proximity.
