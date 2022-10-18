Search
chief marketing officers
Oct 18, 2022
Half of chief marketers say unproven ROI is biggest obstacle to metaverse
The Campaign survey showed senior marketers are split when it comes to investing in the space.
Nov 18, 2011
60 per cent of ASEAN CMOs unprepared for digital complexity: IBM study
SINGAPORE – A majority of chief marketing officers in ASEAN admit they feel unprepared for the complexity of the digital era, according to a global study conducted by IBM.
