Search
chiang
Nov 29, 2019
Cheuk Chiang joins Dentsu Aegis Network to lead Greater North
Former OMG APAC chief to head up DAN operations in Greater China and Korea.
Jul 23, 2013
Q&A with Alvin Chiang, the only Cyber Lions jury member from China
Campaign Asia-Pacific recently caught up in Beijing with Alvin Chiang, chief marketing officer at Renren, who talks about his experience as the only Chinese juror on the Cannes Cyber Lions jury last month and where China's creative community stands against the international competition.
Mar 15, 2013
INTERVIEW: Renren may be small, but not sitting on its laurels
SHANGHAI - Renren's chief marketing officer Alvin Chiang is conscious of the scale of Sina and Tencent, but is clear about his priorities for expansion and monetisation of the firm's social networking services in 2013.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins