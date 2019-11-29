chiang

Cheuk Chiang joins Dentsu Aegis Network to lead Greater North
Nov 29, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Cheuk Chiang joins Dentsu Aegis Network to lead Greater North

Former OMG APAC chief to head up DAN operations in Greater China and Korea.

Q&A with Alvin Chiang, the only Cyber Lions jury member from China
Jul 23, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Q&A with Alvin Chiang, the only Cyber Lions jury member from China

Campaign Asia-Pacific recently caught up in Beijing with Alvin Chiang, chief marketing officer at Renren, who talks about his experience as the only Chinese juror on the Cannes Cyber Lions jury last month and where China's creative community stands against the international competition.

INTERVIEW: Renren may be small, but not sitting on its laurels
Mar 15, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

INTERVIEW: Renren may be small, but not sitting on its laurels

SHANGHAI - Renren's chief marketing officer Alvin Chiang is conscious of the scale of Sina and Tencent, but is clear about his priorities for expansion and monetisation of the firm's social networking services in 2013.

