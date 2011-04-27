cervical cancer

Poonam Pandey's staged death raises ethical questions
20 hours ago
Noel D'souza

SOUNDING BOARD: Is there a thin line between creating awareness and moral dilemmas? Pandey's death hoax to raise awareness about cervical cancer prompts us to examine the ethical aspects of this digital campaign, as the focus shifts from the cause, potentially impacting her brand image

Links Group scoops PR for Cancer Foundation of China
Apr 27, 2011
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - China based healthcare marketing and communication consultancy Links Group has been selected by the Cancer Foundation of China as its PR agency partner.

